Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,516,000 after purchasing an additional 501,725 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,804,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,957,000 after purchasing an additional 371,390 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,578,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,055,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,342,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,347,000 after purchasing an additional 141,541 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $164.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $123.72 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $101.05 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

