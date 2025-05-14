Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDEC. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.48. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $39.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

