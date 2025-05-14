Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,823,000 after buying an additional 22,415 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 420,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,022,000 after acquiring an additional 52,679 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,660,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 36,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDIS opened at $93.10 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $104.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.48.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.