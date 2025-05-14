Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Parsons were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Parsons by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Parsons by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Parsons by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Stock Up 0.3%

PSN opened at $65.27 on Wednesday. Parsons Co. has a 12 month low of $54.56 and a 12 month high of $114.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.78. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Parsons announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Baird R W lowered Parsons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair raised Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PSN

About Parsons

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.