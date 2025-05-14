Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth $33,804,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,122,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,422,000 after acquiring an additional 694,243 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 18,959.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 510,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after acquiring an additional 508,104 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 3,049.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 394,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 495.1% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 379,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after buying an additional 316,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GMAB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. William Blair upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Genmab A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.82. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

