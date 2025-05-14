Merck KGaA (MKKGY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Merck KGaA had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 12.89%. On average, analysts expect Merck KGaA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Merck KGaA stock opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.3382 per share. This is a boost from Merck KGaA’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. Merck KGaA’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company’s Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

