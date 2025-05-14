Merck KGaA (MKKGY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter.
Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Merck KGaA had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 12.89%. On average, analysts expect Merck KGaA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Merck KGaA Price Performance
Merck KGaA stock opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. Merck KGaA has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Merck KGaA Increases Dividend
Merck KGaA Company Profile
Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company’s Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Merck KGaA
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- NVIDIA Stock Surges on Bullish News: How High Could It Climb?
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Why Boeing May Be Ready to Take Off After Latest Developments
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- eBay Nears Big Breakout: Time to Buy the Under-the-Radar Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.