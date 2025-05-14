Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 29.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Baird R W raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $46.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average is $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 0.70. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $52.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $211.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $103,329.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,343.36. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Douglas Munro sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $26,251.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,916.64. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,358 shares of company stock worth $4,498,895. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 53.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 762.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

