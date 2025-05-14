Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 590,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,535 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $57,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,648,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $643,058,000 after buying an additional 63,314 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,076,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $200,833,000 after purchasing an additional 499,193 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,633,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,968,000 after purchasing an additional 36,489 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,535,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,510,000 after acquiring an additional 118,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 750,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,631,000 after acquiring an additional 85,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMSI. Raymond James reduced their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $106.00 price objective on Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.78.

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 12,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,230,283.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,300.81. This trade represents a 33.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $2,487,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,803.50. The trade was a 39.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,132 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,521 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $97.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.02 and a 12 month high of $111.45.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $355.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

