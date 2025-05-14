Microbot Medical (MBOT) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.
Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Microbot Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Microbot Medical Stock Performance
MBOT opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60. Microbot Medical has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.15.
Microbot Medical Company Profile
Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces.
