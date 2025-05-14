Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTGet Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.39, but opened at $2.50. Microvast shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 4,466,558 shares.

The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $116.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 30.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Microvast in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microvast

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Microvast during the 4th quarter valued at $737,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Microvast by 559.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 231,109 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Microvast by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 119,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Microvast by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 74,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microvast during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

