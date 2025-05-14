Microvast Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MVST)

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 19,868 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 248% compared to the average daily volume of 5,704 call options.

Microvast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MVST opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.72. Microvast has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get Microvast alerts:

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $116.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. Microvast had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 30.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microvast will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Microvast in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microvast

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microvast

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Microvast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Microvast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Microvast by 559.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 231,109 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microvast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 20.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microvast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.