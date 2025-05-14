Ming Shing Group Holdings’ Lock-Up Period Will End on May 21st (NASDAQ:MSW)

Ming Shing Group’s (NASDAQ:MSW – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, May 21st. Ming Shing Group had issued 1,500,000 shares in its public offering on November 22nd. The total size of the offering was $8,250,000 based on an initial share price of $5.50. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Ming Shing Group Trading Up 35.9%

NASDAQ MSW opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.03. Ming Shing Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58.

Ming Shing Group Company Profile

Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is a company mainly engaged in wet trades works, such as plastering works, tile laying works, brick laying works, floor screeding works and marble works. Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is based in Hong Kong.

