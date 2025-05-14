Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MITK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Mitek Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $9.69 on Monday. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $51.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.21 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. West acquired 55,000 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $506,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,550. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $959,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,797,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 75,891 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,564,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

