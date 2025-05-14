Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Stock Price Down 4.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% during trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $18.95 and last traded at $19.03. 34,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 74,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.42 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 10.66%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Trading Down 3.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

