Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 62,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 371,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Mobile-health Network Solutions Stock Down 1.4%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42.

Get Mobile-health Network Solutions alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobile-health Network Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mobile-health Network Solutions stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 209,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.92% of Mobile-health Network Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

Mobile-health Network Solutions, an investment holding company, provides telehealth solutions in Singapore. The company operates in two segments, Telemedicine and Other Services, and Sale of Medicine and Medical Devices. It offers MaNaDr platform, a 360-degree healthcare ecosystem, which connects users and service providers through the range of healthcare services and product offerings that can be accessed through the mobile application and website.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile-health Network Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile-health Network Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.