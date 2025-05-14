ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Earns Market Perform Rating from Barrington Research

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

MODV has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on ModivCare from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on ModivCare from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $1.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.70. ModivCare has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

