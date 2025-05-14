ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Earns Market Perform Rating from Barrington Research

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
MODV has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on ModivCare from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on ModivCare from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th.
ModivCare Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ModivCare
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000.
ModivCare Company Profile
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.
