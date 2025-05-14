MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDB. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 29,203 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in MongoDB by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 17,802 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 468,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,957,000 after purchasing an additional 27,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $195.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 1.49. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.78 and a twelve month high of $379.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.45). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on MongoDB from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 18,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $3,207,389.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,948 shares in the company, valued at $46,597,930.48. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 885 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.05, for a total value of $258,464.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,486,932.25. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,423 shares of company stock worth $7,148,369 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

