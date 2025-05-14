Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Raised to “Outperform” at CICC Research

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at CICC Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $56.00. CICC Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MNST. Bank of America increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.42.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $60.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average of $54.06. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $43.32 and a 52-week high of $62.46. The stock has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,178,107. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $5,057,080.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,011.38. This trade represents a 54.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,316 shares of company stock worth $11,484,440. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

