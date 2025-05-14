Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after CICC Research upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. CICC Research now has a $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $56.00. Monster Beverage traded as high as $62.46 and last traded at $61.69, with a volume of 724255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.00.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.42.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Monster Beverage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,431,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,901,000 after purchasing an additional 73,737 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Monster Beverage by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 62,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,208,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Monster Beverage Stock Down 1.8%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.06.
Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.
