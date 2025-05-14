Morgan Stanley Downgrades BP (NYSE:BP) to Underweight

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $26.50 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BP. TD Cowen downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of BP from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.06.

BP Price Performance

Shares of BP opened at $30.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. BP has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $38.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). BP had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $46.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.12 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BP will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 2,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in BP by 400.0% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Further Reading

