Morgan Stanley Downgrades Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) to Equal Weight

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $22.70 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Equinor ASA from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Danske raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.85.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $23.63 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.32. The stock has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $27.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.16 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. Research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 477.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 12,388 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth about $581,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 31,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Corient IA LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

