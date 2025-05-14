Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Stock

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 20.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AGCO from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Baird R W downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $106.00 price objective on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Shares of AGCO opened at $106.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.34. AGCO has a 52 week low of $73.79 and a 52 week high of $119.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.04 and a 200-day moving average of $94.69.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AGCO by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 564,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of AGCO by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Corient IA LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 195,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after acquiring an additional 14,922 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 23.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,256,000 after acquiring an additional 29,310 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

