Morgan Stanley Lowers Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $100.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ILMN. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.95.

ILMN opened at $80.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.77 and its 200-day moving average is $112.48. Illumina has a 1-year low of $68.70 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 954.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

