Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $339.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.
Morningstar Stock Down 0.6%
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $581.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.07 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar
In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.86, for a total value of $2,962,005.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,109,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,429,412.62. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 63,223 shares of company stock worth $19,542,793 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Morningstar
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter worth $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 5,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.
