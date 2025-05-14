Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $34.42 and last traded at $34.22, with a volume of 6670300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.
Several other research analysts have also commented on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mosaic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.
Institutional Trading of Mosaic
Mosaic Trading Up 3.9%
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mosaic Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 75.86%.
Mosaic Company Profile
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
