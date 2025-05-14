N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in N-able were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NABL. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in N-able by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of N-able by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in N-able by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in N-able in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in N-able in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get N-able alerts:

N-able Price Performance

NYSE:NABL opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. N-able, Inc. has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $15.49. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. N-able had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

N-able declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of N-able in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of N-able from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of N-able in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of N-able from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NABL

N-able Company Profile

(Free Report)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NABL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.