N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO) Shares Down 4.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of N2OFF, Inc. (NASDAQ:NITO – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 2,627,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 10,168,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

N2OFF Stock Down 4.2%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49.

About N2OFF

(Get Free Report)

N2OFF, Inc, an agri-food tech company, engages in the development and sale of eco-friendly green solutions for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with various oxidizing agent-based sanitizers and low concentrated fungicides for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for N2OFF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N2OFF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.