National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,463 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in National Bankshares were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in National Bankshares by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in National Bankshares by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in National Bankshares by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in National Bankshares by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at National Bankshares

In related news, Director Charles E. Green III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $27,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,819.52. The trade was a 2.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,049 shares of company stock valued at $55,982. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKSH opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. National Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $33.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.34. The company has a market capitalization of $172.18 million, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.66.

Separately, StockNews.com raised National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

National Bankshares Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

