National Bankshares Raises SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$25.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential downside of 2.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRU.UN

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Shares of TSE SRU.UN opened at C$25.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.88, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.06. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$21.50 and a one year high of C$27.50. The firm has a market cap of C$3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.25.

(Get Free Report)

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.