National Bankshares Raises SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$25.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential downside of 2.46% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.
SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.
