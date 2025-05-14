National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives $41.28 Average Price Target from Analysts

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.28.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.20. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $30.88 and a 52 week high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $188.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 386.44%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Michael J. Schall acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,240. This trade represents a 200.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 130,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 42,241 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after acquiring an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 54,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

