National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Holdings Boosted by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,179 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.54% of National Vision worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in National Vision by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in National Vision by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in National Vision by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in National Vision by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period.

Shares of EYE stock opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.02. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $510.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EYE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on National Vision from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup raised National Vision from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on National Vision from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of National Vision from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

