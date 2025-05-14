Nebius Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NBIS)

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 73,396 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 35% compared to the average volume of 54,502 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NBIS opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. Nebius Group has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $50.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.88 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $28.26.

NBIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

