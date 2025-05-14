Needham & Company LLC Has Lowered Expectations for Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Price

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 197.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VIR

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 11.3%

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $4.70 on Monday. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $648.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 678.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 94.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vir Biotechnology news, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 79,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $474,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,554.75. This trade represents a 9.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $107,556.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 708,295 shares in the company, valued at $6,948,373.95. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,611 shares of company stock worth $663,525 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,961,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $6,742,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 16,169.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 848,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 843,239 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,915,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after purchasing an additional 703,360 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 610,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.