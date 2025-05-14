Needham & Company LLC Increases Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $2,575.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $2,500.00 to $2,575.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FICO. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,030.00 to $2,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,274.31.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $2,132.51 on Monday. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $1,266.72 and a 1-year high of $2,402.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,890.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,982.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total transaction of $8,386,592.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,974 shares in the company, valued at $20,517,016.70. This represents a 29.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total transaction of $7,069,707.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,801,401.22. This represents a 8.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,922 shares of company stock worth $22,325,938. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $96,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 28.8% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Roberts Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $599,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

