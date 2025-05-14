Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.80% from the stock’s current price.
Neo Performance Materials Stock Performance
NEO stock opened at C$11.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65. The firm has a market cap of C$322.52 million, a P/E ratio of -144.73 and a beta of 1.38. Neo Performance Materials has a 12-month low of C$6.14 and a 12-month high of C$12.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.63.
About Neo Performance Materials
