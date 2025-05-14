NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTES. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $82.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $106.40 on Monday. NetEase has a twelve month low of $75.85 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.47.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.16 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Analysts expect that NetEase will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in NetEase by 7.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 87,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally. The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

