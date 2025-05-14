New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 191.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,040 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.53% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 1.5%

NYMT opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.84 million. New York Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -1,333.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

