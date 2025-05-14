Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Position Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,474,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $18,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Newmark Group by 813.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMRK opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $665.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.28 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NMRK. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

