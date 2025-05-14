NextDecade Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 17,321 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 300% compared to the typical volume of 4,334 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEXT. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 8,142,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,775,000 after buying an additional 6,248,757 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,147,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NextDecade by 262.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,276,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 923,898 shares during the period. Riposte Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,613,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NextDecade by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,597,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,768,000 after purchasing an additional 846,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.05. NextDecade has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50.

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.67). As a group, analysts forecast that NextDecade will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

