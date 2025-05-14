NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in NextNav were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in NextNav in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NextNav by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in NextNav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextNav stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25. NextNav Inc. has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01.

NextNav ( NASDAQ:NN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). NextNav had a negative return on equity of 128.95% and a negative net margin of 1,732.92%. The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mariam Sorond sold 62,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $706,007.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,550,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,410,520.34. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $64,405.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 857,206 shares in the company, valued at $9,634,995.44. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,705 shares of company stock valued at $816,495 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

