Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $14.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Nexxen International traded as high as $11.99 and last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 152040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NEXN. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Nexxen International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Nexxen International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $781.30 million, a PE ratio of 308.00 and a beta of 1.78.
Nexxen International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
