NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Price Down 0.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $60.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. NIKE traded as low as $62.03 and last traded at $62.03. 4,781,442 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 14,733,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.58.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in NIKE by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $92.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.16%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

