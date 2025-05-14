NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,908 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.16% of NMI worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 88,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NMI by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,533,000 after buying an additional 11,347 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at $8,122,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NMI by 264.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 280,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $173.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.04 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.32% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NMIH shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Insider Activity

In other NMI news, CEO Adam Pollitzer sold 57,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $2,088,845.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,465 shares in the company, valued at $12,038,651.10. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $38,381.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,285.92. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,042,654. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

