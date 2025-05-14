Northern Trust Corp Acquires 106,193 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 851,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,193 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $18,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,481 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,399,000 after buying an additional 17,881 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,622,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after buying an additional 711,150 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,895,000 after acquiring an additional 52,344 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Yury Gryzlov sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $26,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 474,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,836.18. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 19,043 shares of company stock worth $327,338 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Grid Dynamics Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 375.75 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $100.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

Featured Articles

