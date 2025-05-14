Northern Trust Corp Acquires 62,776 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 414,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,776 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $20,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $2,475,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,452,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,981,000 after purchasing an additional 77,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHEF shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $61.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average of $52.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.76. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $66.51.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $950.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Profile

(Free Report)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.