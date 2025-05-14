Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 238.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,184,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,244,574 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $20,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 851,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 481,983 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 697.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 103,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 90,703 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 214,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE UMC opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.63 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UMC shares. Wedbush cut shares of United Microelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

