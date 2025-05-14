Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,020,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194,534 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $18,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 51,027 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 430,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 160,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 18,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

Shares of ALEX opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.99. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Alexander & Baldwin Announces Dividend

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 16th.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

