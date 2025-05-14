Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 513,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,230 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $18,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,048,000 after buying an additional 173,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UCTT. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Ultra Clean Stock Up 1.9%

UCTT stock opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average of $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 283.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.09. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $518.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.13 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultra Clean

In related news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $182,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,928. This represents a 23.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.29 per share, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,190. The trade was a 1,000.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

