Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Argan were worth $18,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Argan during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Argan by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its stake in shares of Argan by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 109,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,011,000 after buying an additional 43,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Argan by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Argan news, CFO Richard H. Deily sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total transaction of $238,380.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,400.64. The trade was a 16.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $725,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,264.88. This represents a 30.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,857 shares of company stock worth $1,308,133 over the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Argan Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $175.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.06. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.53 and a 1-year high of $191.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.42.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.07. Argan had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.55%.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

