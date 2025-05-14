Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 565,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 68,183 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $19,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,879,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,681,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,147 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,438,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,989 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 3,092,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,395,000 after purchasing an additional 714,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 788.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 660,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,493,000 after buying an additional 585,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.25 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Shares of SPR opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.63. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.56.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported ($4.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($3.11). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.93) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 EPS for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

